Scipio-D
Legendary Rocket Launcher
Legendary
Solar Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
56
Handling
62
Aim Assistance
68
Inventory Size
30
Velocity
42
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
55
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
90
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
32
Rounds Per Minute
15
