Scatterhorn Strides
-
-
Stats
Lore
IV:
Spider's operative within Dead Orbit is a man named Howe who sounds truly terrified to receive a direct call from his covert employer.
Spider buries his real desire within a long list of weapons and ammunition, but Howe still manages to single it out.
"Did you say number eighty-nine on manifesto Dove 15?"
"I do not believe I stuttered."
"But that's… it's so old. Pre-Golden Age, we think. Linde's best guess is that it was part of a moving art exhibit."
"You tell me nothing I do not already know."
"But… why do you want it?"
Spider might have let the man live, up until now.
A pity, really.
"All you need to know is how much I will pay you if you bring it to me."
"All right," Howe says dubiously. "Give me a hundred hours."
"You have forty."
Spider ends the call, and begins the process of wiping it from the records.