Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Scatterhorn Strides

-

-

Stats

Lore

IV:

Spider's operative within Dead Orbit is a man named Howe who sounds truly terrified to receive a direct call from his covert employer.

Spider buries his real desire within a long list of weapons and ammunition, but Howe still manages to single it out.

"Did you say number eighty-nine on manifesto Dove 15?"

"I do not believe I stuttered."

"But that's… it's so old. Pre-Golden Age, we think. Linde's best guess is that it was part of a moving art exhibit."

"You tell me nothing I do not already know."

"But… why do you want it?"

Spider might have let the man live, up until now.

A pity, really.

"All you need to know is how much I will pay you if you bring it to me."

"All right," Howe says dubiously. "Give me a hundred hours."

"You have forty."

Spider ends the call, and begins the process of wiping it from the records.

Related Posts

Welcome to The Vainguard, a Destiny 2 Fashion Column
merritt k
The Best Hunting Horns in Monster Hunter World Right Now (Doot Doot Doot)
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium