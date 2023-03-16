Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Sanguine Alchemy

Details
Perks

-

-

Stats

Lore

When you were mortal, your power lay in your blood. When you felt joy, it swelled within you. Your body and mind were clear and light.

When you felt passion, it coursed within you. Senses sharp. Everything crisp.

And when you felt anger, it felt as if the blood would overtake you. Wrest control from thought, from reason.

But that was early on.

You have learned control, in all those things. You could call on it. Your mind is strong.

But now a new power courses through your veins. Through flesh. Through bone. It suffuses all that you are.

So now, the blood calls to YOU.

Are you strong enough?

Trait Slot

Unflinching Machine Gun

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Sniper Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Bow Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Large Arms

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Light Arms Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Power Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Energy Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Kinetic Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Sniper Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Submachine Gun Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Sidearm Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Shotgun Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Pulse Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Hand Cannon Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Grenade Launcher Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Fusion Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Bow Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Auto Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

