Sanguine Alchemy
-
-
Stats
Lore
When you were mortal, your power lay in your blood. When you felt joy, it swelled within you. Your body and mind were clear and light.
When you felt passion, it coursed within you. Senses sharp. Everything crisp.
And when you felt anger, it felt as if the blood would overtake you. Wrest control from thought, from reason.
But that was early on.
You have learned control, in all those things. You could call on it. Your mind is strong.
But now a new power courses through your veins. Through flesh. Through bone. It suffuses all that you are.
So now, the blood calls to YOU.
Are you strong enough?
Trait Slot
Unflinching Machine Gun
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Unflinching Sniper Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Unflinching Bow Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Large Arms
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Light Arms Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Power Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Energy Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Kinetic Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Sniper Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Submachine Gun Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Sidearm Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Shotgun Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Pulse Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Hand Cannon Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Grenade Launcher Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Fusion Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Bow Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Auto Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.