Sand Wasp-3au
Rare Auto Rifle
Rare
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
48
Handling
40
Range
28
Aim Assistance
70
Inventory Size
47
Recoil Direction
51
Zoom
16
Magazine
48
Impact
18
Reload Speed
45
Rounds Per Minute
720
