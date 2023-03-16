Sailspy Pitchglass
Stats
Lore
Iriks has good eyes, yes. One on top right dull, filmy, not so good. But others very good. Sharp.
Iriks waits. Motionless. Tastes the thin wind. Rate of speed. Leads target. Takes the shot.
Iriks does not miss. Enemies panic. Again. Again. Quiet.
Iriks sends in his crew. Watches through the scope. One claims more than their share.
Iriks teaches. Body falls. Lesson learned. Quiet again.
Iriks watches his crew open the chest. One holds the treasure high in shaking claws.
Iriks sees the dark glass. Sees the object floating inside. Recognizes. Tightens grip. Holds breath.
Iriks knows what Eramis seeks. Knows what it is worth. Knows what she will pay.
Iriks will take the shot.
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed