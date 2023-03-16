Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Iriks has good eyes, yes. One on top right dull, filmy, not so good. But others very good. Sharp.

Iriks waits. Motionless. Tastes the thin wind. Rate of speed. Leads target. Takes the shot.

Iriks does not miss. Enemies panic. Again. Again. Quiet.

Iriks sends in his crew. Watches through the scope. One claims more than their share.

Iriks teaches. Body falls. Lesson learned. Quiet again.

Iriks watches his crew open the chest. One holds the treasure high in shaking claws.

Iriks sees the dark glass. Sees the object floating inside. Recognizes. Tightens grip. Holds breath.

Iriks knows what Eramis seeks. Knows what it is worth. Knows what she will pay.

Iriks will take the shot.

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

