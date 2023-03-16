Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Rust Punk Shell
Exotic Ghost Shell
Exotic
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Related Posts
PSA: Ada Has the New Monarchy Succession Shader in Destiny 2
merritt k
Reminder: Ada-1 Has Rare Shaders in Destiny 2 Now
merritt k
Here's the Lore: What's the Story of Destiny 2 - Season of the Drifter?
Scott Duwe