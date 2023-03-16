Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Royal Entry
Legendary Rocket Launcher
Legendary
-
Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
49
Handling
42
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
45
Velocity
41
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
75
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
30
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
29
Rounds Per Minute
15
