Royal Dispensation II
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
49
Handling
59
Range
37
Aim Assistance
45
Inventory Size
40
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
90
Zoom
13
Magazine
33
Impact
20
Reload Speed
49
Rounds Per Minute
900
