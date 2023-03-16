Royal Chase
Stats
Lore
VanNet/PRXC SCOUT WIDEBAND//:AudCHNL-33295, Public//:LogSkew-859128312785
VGS-6: You still tracking that monster near Saturn?
PXC-0: Yes. Nil-1 is holding position directly over Titan. On mark… uh, 27 hours. Rotating off in three.
VGS-6: Long shift. You Praxic boys are cold. Regret your induction yet?
PXC-0: It's not a problem. We don't sleep.
VGS-6: Right.
[Dead air.]
VGS-6: I mean, you do sleep.
PXC-0: Negative.
VGS-6: Come on. I've met Guardians before.
PXC-0: We do not.
VGS-6: Don't make me call in the Gunny.
PXC-0: Your Gunny would know better than to argue with the Order.
VGS-6: Okay, listen JEFF. You're not THE Order. I don't give a sh—
PXC-0: Quiet. Energy rev spooling from the target…
VGS-6: What? You said it was basically dead.
PXC-0: Basically… Verim, record this. Establish direct feed uplink with NavTAC.
PXC-0-Verim: Uplink connectivity is spotty. Gravitational anomaly detec—no it's collaps—
[Inaudible. Interference.]
[Dead air. Silent minutes.]
PXC-0: (Breathing heavily) NavTAC, return. Link reads as established… NavTAC, return. Telemetric positioning pins us on the opposing side of Saturn. Displacement reads as roughly 470,000km. Titan is… Titan is gone. This doesn't make any sense.
PXC-0: NavTAC. Vanguard Recon, come in. Tower actual? Harriet, are you out there?
[Signal Redacted]
[Transmission Redacted]
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed