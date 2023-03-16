Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

VanNet/PRXC SCOUT WIDEBAND//:AudCHNL-33295, Public//:LogSkew-859128312785

VGS-6: You still tracking that monster near Saturn?

PXC-0: Yes. Nil-1 is holding position directly over Titan. On mark… uh, 27 hours. Rotating off in three.

VGS-6: Long shift. You Praxic boys are cold. Regret your induction yet?

PXC-0: It's not a problem. We don't sleep.

VGS-6: Right.

[Dead air.]

VGS-6: I mean, you do sleep.

PXC-0: Negative.

VGS-6: Come on. I've met Guardians before.

PXC-0: We do not.

VGS-6: Don't make me call in the Gunny.

PXC-0: Your Gunny would know better than to argue with the Order.

VGS-6: Okay, listen JEFF. You're not THE Order. I don't give a sh—

PXC-0: Quiet. Energy rev spooling from the target…

VGS-6: What? You said it was basically dead.

PXC-0: Basically… Verim, record this. Establish direct feed uplink with NavTAC.

PXC-0-Verim: Uplink connectivity is spotty. Gravitational anomaly detec—no it's collaps—

[Inaudible. Interference.]

[Dead air. Silent minutes.]

PXC-0: (Breathing heavily) NavTAC, return. Link reads as established… NavTAC, return. Telemetric positioning pins us on the opposing side of Saturn. Displacement reads as roughly 470,000km. Titan is… Titan is gone. This doesn't make any sense.

PXC-0: NavTAC. Vanguard Recon, come in. Tower actual? Harriet, are you out there?

[Signal Redacted]

[Transmission Redacted]

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

