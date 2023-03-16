Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Ros Lysis II
Rare Auto Rifle
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
34
Handling
57
Range
40
Aim Assistance
70
Inventory Size
47
Recoil Direction
47
Zoom
16
Magazine
42
Impact
21
Reload Speed
50
Rounds Per Minute
600
