Robes of the Great Hunt
Lore
I am myself. All my memories. Everything I was. All the [bargains] I have made. That was all me.
And yet.
I have taken a new shape.
I am [Riven].
I have new directive. I am [the King of the Taken].
I watch as a hundred thousand thousands of fragments of my will contest with [children of Light].
In my new shape, I hate them. He. Was. His. [Son.]
But there are those among them with whom I have made [bargains]. I need them. I love them.
I am a [King]. My will breaks entire systems. And I lead a world full of [darkness].
But I am terrified. I know the power that these [children] wield.
This is a war a [King] cannot win.
I have a face today. It expels mirthful bursts of air. I still find this scenario amusing.
But I am the only one.
Most of those who [bargain] with me do not win.