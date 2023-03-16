Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Roar of the Bear
Legendary Rocket Launcher
Legendary
-
Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
57
Handling
65
Aim Assistance
71
Inventory Size
38
Velocity
37
Airborne Effectiveness
7
Recoil Direction
45
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
90
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
34
Rounds Per Minute
15
