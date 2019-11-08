SYSTEMS CHECKLIST: Insulated Weapons Frame: CHECK. Insulated Firing System: CHECK. Conductive Prongs: CHECK. Amplification Drivers: CHECK. Arc-core Replication Matrix: CHECK. Arc-core Chargers: CHECK. Feedback Reduction Loop: CHECK. Direct User Pain Blockers: UNAVAILABLE Ancillary operations listed under General Systems Review. NOTE: The user must receive incoming damage to increase outgoing damage. However, the value we predict the user will receive in return for their discomfort far exceeds any momentary pain – assuming, of course, the user survives the attack. In short: This may hurt. A lot.