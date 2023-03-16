Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Riptide
Legendary Fusion Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
31
Handling
50
Range
21
Aim Assistance
31
Inventory Size
46
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
53
Zoom
15
Magazine
7
Impact
55
Reload Speed
45
