Riiswalker
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
43
Handling
71
Range
45
Aim Assistance
52
Inventory Size
25
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
54
Zoom
12
Magazine
6
Impact
65
Reload Speed
62
Rounds Per Minute
80
