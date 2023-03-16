To get the Riiswalker, you will need to dive into the Iron Banner Crucible activity. This only appears a few times throughout the season and lasts one week at a time. You can get Riiswalker by completing the third step of the Iron Banner quest, completing Iron Banner matches, or turning in Iron Banner tokens for packages. Remember, tokens cannot be turned into Saladin until you finish the entire Iron Banner quest. Even though this may take a bit of time, the quest’s progress will be carried over to each Iron Banner throughout the season. Once you finish the quest, you can turn in your tokens to, hopefully, get a good roll of the Riiswalker.
Riiswalker God Rolls
Riiswalker PVE God Roll
- Smallbore
- Assault Mag
- Surplus
- Vorpal Weapon or Swashbuckler
When it comes to PVE the Riiswalker is just okay. For the barrel perk, I recommend Smallbore to increase the weapon’s range and stability making it easier to consistently hit targets. As for the magazine, I suggest Assault Mag to boost the weapon’s fire rate while boosting the stability even further. If this isn’t as important to you, then you’ll want to slap on Tactical Mag instead. Both are solid options, so it really comes down to what you value when fighting enemies. Our first primary perk is going to be Surplus, which can increase our handling, reload speed, and stability based on how many abilities are charged. This combos wonderfully with specific exotics like Hallowfire Heart. You can also go for Firmly Planted, but this is really only useful if you’re going to use this solely for standing around to deal boss DPS.
For the second perk slot, I suggest either Vorpal Weapon or Swashbuckler. Vorpal Weapon is terrific if you want to use Riiswalker against bosses or Champions, while Swashbuckler is great for general mob clear. Personally, I recommend Swashbuckler since weapons like Hereditary and First In, Last Out are the premiere boss DPS weapons right now.
Riiswalker PVP God Roll
- Rifled Barrel or Smallbore
- Accurized Rounds
- Quickdraw
- Iron Reach
The PVP god roll of Riiswalker is all about increasing that sweet, sweet range stat. To achieve this, we are looking for Rifled Barrel or Smallbore in the first slot. This gives us as much range as possible, especially when combined with the magazine perk, Accurized Rounds. You will absolutely want this combination to ensure that you can compete with other shotguns. For the first primary perk, Quickdraw is the obvious choice so you can swiftly snap on target and take down any Guardian standing in your path. Alternatively, Slideways is a nice choice if you can consistently pick up Special ammo to reload this gun. This isn’t as useful in modes like Trials of Osiris but works wonders in 6v6 modes. Finally, you are going to want Iron Reach to absolutely maximize our range stat at the cost of our stability.