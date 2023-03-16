Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Riiswalker

Guide
Details
Perks

 

To get the Riiswalker, you will need to dive into the Iron Banner Crucible activity. This only appears a few times throughout the season and lasts one week at a time. You can get Riiswalker by completing the third step of the Iron Banner quest, completing Iron Banner matches, or turning in Iron Banner tokens for packages. Remember, tokens cannot be turned into Saladin until you finish the entire Iron Banner quest. Even though this may take a bit of time, the quest’s progress will be carried over to each Iron Banner throughout the season. Once you finish the quest, you can turn in your tokens to, hopefully, get a good roll of the Riiswalker.

I didn’t. My RNG luck remains terrible.

Riiswalker God Rolls

Riiswalker PVE God Roll

  • Smallbore
  • Assault Mag
  • Surplus
  • Vorpal Weapon or Swashbuckler

When it comes to PVE the Riiswalker is just okay. For the barrel perk, I recommend Smallbore to increase the weapon’s range and stability making it easier to consistently hit targets. As for the magazine, I suggest Assault Mag to boost the weapon’s fire rate while boosting the stability even further. If this isn’t as important to you, then you’ll want to slap on Tactical Mag instead. Both are solid options, so it really comes down to what you value when fighting enemies. Our first primary perk is going to be Surplus, which can increase our handling, reload speed, and stability based on how many abilities are charged. This combos wonderfully with specific exotics like Hallowfire Heart. You can also go for Firmly Planted, but this is really only useful if you’re going to use this solely for standing around to deal boss DPS.

For the second perk slot, I suggest either Vorpal Weapon or Swashbuckler. Vorpal Weapon is terrific if you want to use Riiswalker against bosses or Champions, while Swashbuckler is great for general mob clear. Personally, I recommend Swashbuckler since weapons like Hereditary and First In, Last Out are the premiere boss DPS weapons right now.

Destiny 2 Adversarial Relations IB Quest

Riiswalker PVP God Roll

  • Rifled Barrel or Smallbore
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Quickdraw
  • Iron Reach

The PVP god roll of Riiswalker is all about increasing that sweet, sweet range stat. To achieve this, we are looking for Rifled Barrel or Smallbore in the first slot. This gives us as much range as possible, especially when combined with the magazine perk, Accurized Rounds. You will absolutely want this combination to ensure that you can compete with other shotguns. For the first primary perk, Quickdraw is the obvious choice so you can swiftly snap on target and take down any Guardian standing in your path. Alternatively, Slideways is a nice choice if you can consistently pick up Special ammo to reload this gun. This isn’t as useful in modes like Trials of Osiris but works wonders in 6v6 modes. Finally, you are going to want Iron Reach to absolutely maximize our range stat at the cost of our stability.

Stats

Lore

A hurled bottle strikes an Eliksni in the head, sending him staggering to the side in a crowded street. Glass glitters on the ground. People gathered in a semicircle around him shout invectives and slurs, as he bleeds midnight blue from a deep cut in his brow. He has nowhere to run, cornered between a neon-lit club pulsing with the bass beats of rhythmic music and an alley blocked off by rubble left over from the Red War.

"Please, no harm. Vriiksis friend!" he cries, two hands clutching his head, another held out flat as if it would ward the crowd off. "Looking for brother—missing. Please!"

The crowd does not care, and they continue to work themselves up into a fervor. Lakshmi-2's words fill their mouths, many of them too young or too naïve to realize it. Vriiksis can't understand so many unfamiliar languages shouted at him at once, but he understands the tone of violence well. His posture says everything—the fear in his eyes carries additional nuance. He fears what happened to his brother. Hate begins to take root in his heart.

A foundry worker steps out of the crowd, threateningly racking a round into a Shotgun. He aims down at the Eliksni, hands trembling. "You want to ask about family?!" the Human yells. Vriiksis does not know what he's talking about. "Your people kidnapped my sister! She was running supplies from Earth to Titan. You raided it!"

"Vriiksis does not—" He is cut off by a blast from the Shotgun that pulverizes the street beside him. Vriiksis crumples to his knees and cowers. "Please," he says, and in the same motion, picks up a broken piece of the bottle he'd been hit with earlier to defend himself.

The crowd screams in outrage.

When the foundry worker advances on Vriiksis and racks another round into the Shotgun, there is a sudden cold snap that fills the air with mist. The Shotgun flash freezes, shatters like glass, and scatters into pieces of blue-black Stasis. The worker recoils, clutching his half-frozen arm, screaming.

Vriiksis sees the crowd part behind his attacker, and a Hunter clad in black and gold with luminous markings on her armor strides toward them both. Darkness coalesces around her hand. Stasis crystals drift like tiny moons around her.

"That's enough!" Aisha shouts. "You should all be ashamed of yourselves! Look at you!"

Aisha grabs the injured foundry worker by the collar with her free hand and shoves him back into the crowd. "Clear out of here before I clear you out! Now!" Wind swirls around Aisha's feet, kicking up crystalline debris in whirling threads of Darkness. The crowd recedes like a violent tide, some tripping over others in their haste to flee.

As the crowd disperses, Aisha dismisses the sickle of Stasis, and the swirling wind at her feet fades as well. She turns, looking at Vriiksis and offers a hand out to him. "I'm sorry," she says with a tightness in her voice. He cannot see her expression behind the façade of her helmet.

Vriiksis does not take the offered hand. His eyes show the same fear. The same hate.

"It's okay," Aisha says slowly, offering her hand again. "You're safe now, they're—"

"Not safe," Vriiksis snaps at Aisha, his eyes dipping down to her hand and then back up to her helm. "You are just like Eramis. Mind-poisoned."

Aisha's breath hitches in the back of her throat, and she slowly lowers the offered hand, closing gloved fingers into a briefly formed fist. "You're hurt. At least let me escort you to a medical…" Her voice trails off. Vriiksis is already backing down an alley, blue eyes locked on her.

She feels a weight on her shoulders, in her heart.

The Eliksni disappears into the shadows, leaving Aisha alone under an endless night's sky.

Barrel Slot

Full Choke

Tightened barrel. Reduces projectile spread when aiming down sights at the cost of precision damage.

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Barrel Shroud

Balanced shotgun barrel. • Increases stability • Increases handling speed

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Smoothbore

Smooth shotgun barrel. Greatly increases range at the cost of more projectile spread.

Rifled Barrel

Ranged shotgun barrel. • Increases range • Greatly decreases handling speed

