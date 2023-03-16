Right Side of Wrong
Stats
Lore
This may be the best deal Spider has ever made. And that, he reminds himself, is saying a lot.
In exchange for facilitating the deaths of his enemies, Spider receives… death for some other enemies. It's almost embarrassing. He would have provided the Barons' location for free, if they had pressed him on it. But why offer anything for free?
And any Guardian had to admit, the Barons were much, much worse for the Shore than the humble Spider. When he had his territory back, everyone would benefit. Profit all around.
All in all, he feels delightfully magnanimous.
Yes, this will be a wonderful friendship indeed.
Magazine Slot
Flared Magwell
Optimized for fast reloading. • Slightly increases stability • Greatly increases reload speed
Alloy Magazine
Faster reloads when the magazine is empty.
Steady Rounds
This magazine is optimized for recoil control. • Greatly increases stability • Slightly decreases range • Increases airborne effectiveness
Extended Mag
This weapon has a greatly increased magazine size, but reloads much slower. • Greatly increases magazine size • Greatly decreases reload speed • Increases airborne effectiveness
Tactical Mag
This weapon has multiple tactical improvements. • Slightly increases stability • Increases reload speed • Slightly increases magazine size
Appended Mag
This weapon's magazine is built for higher capacity. • Increases magazine size
Drop Mag
Increases reload speed but reduces magazine size.
Accurized Rounds
This weapon can fire longer distances. • Increases range