Right Side of Wrong

This may be the best deal Spider has ever made. And that, he reminds himself, is saying a lot.

In exchange for facilitating the deaths of his enemies, Spider receives… death for some other enemies. It's almost embarrassing. He would have provided the Barons' location for free, if they had pressed him on it. But why offer anything for free?

And any Guardian had to admit, the Barons were much, much worse for the Shore than the humble Spider. When he had his territory back, everyone would benefit. Profit all around.

All in all, he feels delightfully magnanimous.

Yes, this will be a wonderful friendship indeed.

Magazine Slot

Flared Magwell

Optimized for fast reloading. • Slightly increases stability • Greatly increases reload speed

Alloy Magazine

Faster reloads when the magazine is empty.

Steady Rounds

This magazine is optimized for recoil control. • Greatly increases stability • Slightly decreases range • Increases airborne effectiveness

Extended Mag

This weapon has a greatly increased magazine size, but reloads much slower. • Greatly increases magazine size • Greatly decreases reload speed • Increases airborne effectiveness

Tactical Mag

This weapon has multiple tactical improvements. • Slightly increases stability • Increases reload speed • Slightly increases magazine size

Appended Mag

This weapon's magazine is built for higher capacity. • Increases magazine size

Drop Mag

Increases reload speed but reduces magazine size.

Accurized Rounds

This weapon can fire longer distances. • Increases range

