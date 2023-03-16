This may be the best deal Spider has ever made. And that, he reminds himself, is saying a lot.

In exchange for facilitating the deaths of his enemies, Spider receives… death for some other enemies. It's almost embarrassing. He would have provided the Barons' location for free, if they had pressed him on it. But why offer anything for free?

And any Guardian had to admit, the Barons were much, much worse for the Shore than the humble Spider. When he had his territory back, everyone would benefit. Profit all around.

All in all, he feels delightfully magnanimous.

Yes, this will be a wonderful friendship indeed.