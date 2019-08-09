Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Revoker
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
27
Handling
23
Range
78
Aim Assistance
44
Inventory Size
45
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
72
Zoom
35
Magazine
3
Impact
90
Reload Speed
30
Rounds Per Minute
72
