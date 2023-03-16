Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Revision Zero
Exotic Pulse Rifle
Exotic
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
60
Handling
25
Range
61
Aim Assistance
40
Inventory Size
58
Airborne Effectiveness
15
Recoil Direction
65
Zoom
18
Magazine
37
Impact
35
Reload Speed
38
Rounds Per Minute
450
