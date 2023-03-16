Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Reverie Dawn Greaves

-

-

Stats

Lore

Joy wells in her heart when her searching fingers trace the edges of Eleusinia.

She has passed through the desert. She has reached the far side of the chessboard. She is alive, or soon will be.

She opens the door and her joy dies on the threshold.

Her throne world is desecrated.

Not annihilated, as Oryx's was. The pillars and terraces and courtyards still retain their shape. But the roots have rotted, and the geometry festers.

She should have known she would not be the only one to plan for such eventualities.

Oryx's bootprints pucker like scars in the labyrinth that was once only her own.

She sits a while beneath Sjur's statue, then follows his tracks through the ruins of Eleusinia, back to the Dreaming City.

Related Posts

Tess Everis and the Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Customer
merritt k
PS Plus Premium Games Guide: PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, Classic Games List (September 2022)
Diego Arguello
Genshin Impact Aloy Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.1 (September 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella