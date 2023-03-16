Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Reverie Dawn Bond

-

-

Stats

Lore

She is home.

But it is not the same.

Shuro Chi has been Taken. Kalli and Sedia, too.

And Riven—

She used to sit in the shade of those wings. Laugh at the riddles that rumbled in that mercurial throat.

This creature is all teeth and broken promises, transformed by the expectations of another scheming, secretive sister.

"I cannot stay here."

These are the first words that pass through this throat. Her throat, though it shares none of the molecules that comprised the code of her former body. They scrape and ache as they pass through her lips.

Again, if only to remind herself that she is alive:

"I cannot stay here."

Related Posts

Tess Everis and the Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Customer
merritt k
PS Plus Premium Games Guide: PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, Classic Games List (September 2022)
Diego Arguello
Genshin Impact Aloy Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.1 (September 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella