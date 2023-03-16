She is home.

But it is not the same.

Shuro Chi has been Taken. Kalli and Sedia, too.

And Riven—

She used to sit in the shade of those wings. Laugh at the riddles that rumbled in that mercurial throat.

This creature is all teeth and broken promises, transformed by the expectations of another scheming, secretive sister.

"I cannot stay here."

These are the first words that pass through this throat. Her throat, though it shares none of the molecules that comprised the code of her former body. They scrape and ache as they pass through her lips.

Again, if only to remind herself that she is alive:

"I cannot stay here."