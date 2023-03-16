Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Retrofit Escapade
Legendary Machine Gun
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
44
Handling
56
Range
23
Aim Assistance
70
Inventory Size
29
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
55
Zoom
16
Magazine
77
Impact
25
Reload Speed
67
Rounds Per Minute
900
