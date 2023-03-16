Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Retro-Grade TG2
Legendary Helmet
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
PS Plus Premium Games Guide: PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, Classic Games List (September 2022)
Diego Arguello
Is It Too Late (Or Too Early) to Get Back Into Destiny 2?
Nerium
Throwback Thursday: Mixed-Up Mother Goose Was Mixed-Up Magic
merritt k