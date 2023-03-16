Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Restoration VIII
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
31
Handling
50
Range
40
Aim Assistance
60
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
77
Zoom
16
Magazine
47
Impact
21
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
600
