Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Resonance-42
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
42
Handling
55
Range
36
Aim Assistance
45
Inventory Size
45
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
90
Zoom
13
Magazine
34
Impact
20
Reload Speed
47
Rounds Per Minute
900
Related Posts
Europa.Beyond.Cliff.Landing - Destiny 2 Resonance Amp Location
Collin MacGregor
Orbital.Engineering.Servers.Columns – Destiny 2 Resonance Amp Location
merritt k
Orbital.Engineering.Shaft.Platform – Destiny 2 Resonance Amp Location
merritt k