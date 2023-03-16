Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Resilient People
Uncommon Grenade Launcher
Uncommon
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
29
Handling
58
Aim Assistance
72
Inventory Size
55
Velocity
70
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
100
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
64
Rounds Per Minute
90
Related Posts
Battlefront 2 Heavy Class Guide – The Best Heavy Class Star Cards
Collin MacGregor
Is It Too Late to Get Into Star Wars Battlefront 2? Never Tell Me the Odds
Collin MacGregor
The New Light Guide to the Story of Destiny 2
merritt k