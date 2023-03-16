Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Requiem SI2
Rare Sidearm
Rare
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
75
Handling
48
Range
24
Aim Assistance
68
Inventory Size
40
Recoil Direction
90
Zoom
12
Magazine
30
Impact
75
Reload Speed
33
Rounds Per Minute
491
