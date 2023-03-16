Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Requiem-43
Rare Shotgun
Rare
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
45
Handling
66
Range
55
Aim Assistance
35
Inventory Size
44
Recoil Direction
52
Zoom
12
Magazine
6
Impact
70
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
65
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
How To Get the Lumenstone, Ore, & Lumenspar in Genshin Impact
Marloes Valentina Stella
Genshin Impact Ruin Serpent Guide - Location, Best Team, Boss Moves
Marloes Valentina Stella