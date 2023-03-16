Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Regnant
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
37
Handling
40
Aim Assistance
61
Inventory Size
34
Velocity
28
Airborne Effectiveness
14
Recoil Direction
74
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
50
Magazine
6
Reload Speed
39
Rounds Per Minute
120
