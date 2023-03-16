Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Refrain-23
Rare Auto Rifle
Rare
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
36
Handling
50
Range
38
Aim Assistance
62
Inventory Size
45
Recoil Direction
73
Zoom
16
Magazine
47
Impact
21
Reload Speed
30
Rounds Per Minute
600
