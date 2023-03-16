Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Reed's Regret (Adept)
Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
48
Handling
31
Range
45
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
40
Recoil Direction
76
Zoom
25
Magazine
6
Impact
41
Reload Speed
28
