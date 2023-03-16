Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Recital-17
Uncommon Sidearm
Uncommon
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
55
Handling
47
Range
18
Aim Assistance
54
Inventory Size
61
Recoil Direction
84
Zoom
12
Magazine
15
Impact
35
Reload Speed
34
Rounds Per Minute
450
