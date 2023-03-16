Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Rebuke AX-GL
Rare Auto Rifle
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
44
Handling
57
Range
44
Aim Assistance
56
Inventory Size
40
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
16
Magazine
41
Impact
21
Reload Speed
50
Rounds Per Minute
600
