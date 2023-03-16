Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Razor's Edge
Legendary Sword
Legendary
-
Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
0
Guard Resistance
50
Ammo Capacity
59
Range
40
Inventory Size
0
Guard Efficiency
50
Swing Speed
40
Charge Rate
20
Zoom
0
Magazine
46
Impact
60
Related Posts
The Best Crucible PVP Weapons in Destiny 2 (May 2023 Meta Tier List)
Dillon Skiffington
PS Plus Premium Games Guide: PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, Classic Games List (September 2022)
Diego Arguello
Xbox Games with Gold 2019 Guide - Updated for November 2019
Dillon Skiffington