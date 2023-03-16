Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Randy's Throwing Knife
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
39
Handling
20
Range
23
Aim Assistance
63
Inventory Size
48
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
59
Zoom
20
Magazine
17
Impact
45
Reload Speed
28
Rounds Per Minute
260
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Randy's Throwing Knife Guide - How to Get the Crucible Ritual Weapon
Dillon Skiffington
Pain and Gain - Destiny 2 Banshee 44 Exotic Quest Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2 Edgewise Guide - How to Get the Vanguard Ritual Weapon
Dillon Skiffington