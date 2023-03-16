Raiden Flux
Stats
Lore
"It's hard, in this age, for any warrior to find their inner peace. Our constant state of struggle breeds chaos, in the world and in our hearts. The Raiden Flux channels that chaos, regulates it by mapping and defining the wearer's true spiritual center. It is science merged with belief and the healing power of one's own natural energies. But there is more. The Raiden Flux is an amplifier of those energies. It seeks the spark in you and bolsters its charge, redirecting your innermost power that it may serve as an extension of your will. The staff then acts as a conduit through which one may forcibly deliver peace when such action is required. This seems a contradiction, to be sure. It is not. Because at its heart, peace defines war and peace is war's end."
– Gao Sinyada, forger of the Raiden Flux
Trait Slot
Unflinching Machine Gun
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Unflinching Sniper Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Unflinching Bow Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Large Arms
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Light Arms Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Power Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Energy Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Kinetic Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Sniper Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Submachine Gun Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Sidearm Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Shotgun Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Pulse Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Hand Cannon Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Grenade Launcher Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Fusion Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Bow Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Auto Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.