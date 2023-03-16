Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Radiant Stardust
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
39
Handling
62
Range
26
Aim Assistance
49
Inventory Size
59
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
100
Zoom
13
Magazine
36
Impact
15
Reload Speed
28
Rounds Per Minute
900
