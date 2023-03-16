Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Raconteur
Legendary Combat Bow
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
48
Draw Time
684
Handling
56
Aim Assistance
64
Accuracy
65
Inventory Size
54
Airborne Effectiveness
20
Recoil Direction
72
Zoom
18
Impact
76
Reload Speed
40
