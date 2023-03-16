Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Qullim's Terminus
Legendary Machine Gun
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
20
Handling
30
Range
68
Aim Assistance
32
Inventory Size
46
Airborne Effectiveness
15
Recoil Direction
80
Zoom
16
Magazine
44
Impact
70
Reload Speed
36
Rounds Per Minute
360
Related Posts
Qullim's Terminus Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll & How to Get It
merritt k
The 10 Best PVE Machine Guns in Destiny 2 (June 2023)
merritt k
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium