Qiao Supplemental Project Catamaran Clubhouse Gymnasium A/V Recording Path to Ares: 30 Days to Launch
Hardy: What, you don't play basketball?
Qiao: Of course I do.
Hardy: Okay, so me and Mihaylova against you and Evie.
Evie: Oh, we'll wipe the floor with you.
Mihaylova: Don't be so sure.
Hardy: How's the nav coming?
Qiao: All told, beautiful. With Mihay's AI and Evie's theories—
Evie: We don't want to accidentally run into it.
Hardy: It?
Evie: Moon X.
Mihaylova: Agh!
Evie: Too slow.
Hardy: Hey! No traveling.
Evie: Sorry—
Qiao: Got it.
Hardy: Not so fast—
Qiao: Two points. You want to talk about fast.
Evie: Wait. Wait.
Hardy: Huh. Okay. What?
Evie: Traveling. Moon X. Look, we need to stop even thinking of it as a satellite or a false moon. It's big, but it acts alive— this thing moves with purpose. It's a visitor. It's… a Traveler.