Python

Stats

Lore

"Trust is a hell of a thing. Some people think they can earn it. Others think they can buy it. But that's the thing about trust: It's not real. You can't hold it, squeeze it, or put it in your pocket. It's intangible.

"You have to believe in it. I don't know about you, but I don't care much for fairy tales. I like real things that I can feel.

"This isn't to say I haven't used trust before. To get close. Close enough to use something real, that I can hold, squeeze, and tear 'em down to pocket size with.

"Up to you what you do with trust. We all have choices to make."

—The Drifter

