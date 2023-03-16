Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Purpose
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
44
Handling
69
Range
35
Aim Assistance
72
Inventory Size
55
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
20
Magazine
16
Impact
60
Reload Speed
55
Rounds Per Minute
200
