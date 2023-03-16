Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Pure Poetry
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
23
Handling
26
Range
53
Aim Assistance
60
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
15
Recoil Direction
95
Zoom
14
Magazine
8
Impact
92
Reload Speed
26
Rounds Per Minute
120
