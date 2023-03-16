Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Punching Out
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
63
Handling
52
Range
21
Aim Assistance
56
Inventory Size
65
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
88
Zoom
12
Magazine
15
Impact
35
Reload Speed
43
Rounds Per Minute
450
