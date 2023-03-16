Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Psi Termina II
Uncommon Pulse Rifle
Uncommon
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
43
Handling
34
Range
33
Aim Assistance
55
Inventory Size
46
Recoil Direction
66
Zoom
17
Magazine
34
Impact
29
Reload Speed
35
Rounds Per Minute
390
