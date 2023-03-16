Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Psi Ferox II
Uncommon Pulse Rifle
Uncommon
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
39
Handling
60
Range
23
Aim Assistance
64
Inventory Size
43
Recoil Direction
42
Zoom
17
Magazine
27
Impact
27
Reload Speed
52
Rounds Per Minute
450
