Protostar CSu
Rare Submachine Gun
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
32
Handling
43
Range
33
Aim Assistance
43
Inventory Size
38
Recoil Direction
85
Zoom
13
Magazine
32
Impact
20
Reload Speed
45
Rounds Per Minute
900
