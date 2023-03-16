Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Prolonged Engagement
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
46
Handling
68
Range
25
Aim Assistance
55
Inventory Size
60
Airborne Effectiveness
21
Recoil Direction
85
Zoom
14
Magazine
36
Impact
15
Reload Speed
29
Rounds Per Minute
900
