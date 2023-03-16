Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Proelium FR3
Legendary Fusion Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
28
Handling
52
Range
24
Aim Assistance
33
Inventory Size
52
Airborne Effectiveness
4
Recoil Direction
45
Zoom
15
Magazine
7
Impact
55
Reload Speed
45
